Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,587 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research firms have commented on PACW. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

