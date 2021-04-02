Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,133 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.93 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.