Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 39,131 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $100.21 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -626.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

