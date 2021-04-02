Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 41,195 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

