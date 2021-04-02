Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,042 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

RWX opened at $34.75 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

