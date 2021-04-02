Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,753 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

