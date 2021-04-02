Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,157 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 215.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,475.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 379,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $551,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Barclays boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

