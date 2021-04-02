Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,440 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,218,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,246,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,990,668. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

