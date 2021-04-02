Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

