Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,807,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

CRSR opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

