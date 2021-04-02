RChain Achieves Market Cap of $107.76 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. RChain has a market cap of $107.76 million and $383,039.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 995.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.00660998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028009 BTC.

About RChain

RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.