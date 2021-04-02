RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

