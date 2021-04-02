RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

