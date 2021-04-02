Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RHM traded up €3.14 ($3.69) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €89.54 ($105.34). The company had a trading volume of 201,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.26. Rheinmetall AG has a 1 year low of €55.04 ($64.75) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

