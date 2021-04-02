Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche EuroShop (ETR: DEQ) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €18.40 ($21.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

DEQ traded up €0.52 ($0.61) on Friday, hitting €18.28 ($21.51). The company had a trading volume of 134,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €19.50 ($22.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

