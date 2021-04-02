Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vera Bradley (VRA)

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2021 – Vera Bradley had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Vera Bradley was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Vera Bradley was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. "

3/13/2021 – Vera Bradley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

3/11/2021 – Vera Bradley had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Vera Bradley had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/3/2021 – Vera Bradley was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/10/2021 – Vera Bradley was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Vera Bradley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 209,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 million, a P/E ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $3,851,457.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,469,844 shares of company stock valued at $13,510,232. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

