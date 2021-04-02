Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDEIY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.