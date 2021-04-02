Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,516.22 or 0.99813446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00098026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001705 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

