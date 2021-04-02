ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $186.26 million and $2.59 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,565.56 or 0.99880584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00415397 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.38 or 0.00817247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.84 or 0.00309945 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00098222 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003482 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

