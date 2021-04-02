Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $102,810.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RDFN stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,730. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist upped their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Redfin by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,324,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,568,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Redfin by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

