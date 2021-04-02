Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush increased their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $5,619,755. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

