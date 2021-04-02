RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $377.07 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00290083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00100693 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Flux (ZEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

