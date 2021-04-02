Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0410 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $204.98 million and $138.22 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,264% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00663072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

