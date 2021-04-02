Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Update

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.