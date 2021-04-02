Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.35% of Regency Centers worth $259,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,862,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,640,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,378,000 after buying an additional 311,965 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.42, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

