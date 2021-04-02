REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,331 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,433,000 after acquiring an additional 70,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

