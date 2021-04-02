REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,331 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
