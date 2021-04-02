Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading Down 3.7%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 8,648,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,029,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

About Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

