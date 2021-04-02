Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,101 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Select Bancorp worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 135,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 240,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLCT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

