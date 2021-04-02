Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,101 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Select Bancorp worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 135,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 240,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SLCT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.
In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
