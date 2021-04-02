Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 23,900 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.49 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

