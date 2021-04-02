Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 338,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

