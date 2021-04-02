Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 7,329 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $240.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.03. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.