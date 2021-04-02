Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 203,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after buying an additional 371,710 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.