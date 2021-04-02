Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 838,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 541,032 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,915,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.50 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.