Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.05% of Vince worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vince by 76.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vince by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Vince stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.37.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

