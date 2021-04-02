Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 16,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 41,295 shares of company stock worth $160,156 in the last three months. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

