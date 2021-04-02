Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.65.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
