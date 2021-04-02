Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Lydall worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

