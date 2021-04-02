Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVSB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVSB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.