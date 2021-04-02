Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,089 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEES. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 79,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of HEES opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.20 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

