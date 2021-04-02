Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 4,606.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 961,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Geron worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GERN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

GERN opened at $1.62 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

