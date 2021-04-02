Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 197,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of American Axle & Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

