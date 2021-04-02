Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Arbutus Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.