Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 21,500 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ellington Financial worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,503,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $714.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

