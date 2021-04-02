Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 31,400 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $495.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

