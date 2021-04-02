Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 319,600 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

