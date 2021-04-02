Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 32,751 Shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,751 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.44% of J. Alexander’s worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

Shares of JAX opened at $9.92 on Friday. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $149.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX).

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.