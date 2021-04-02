Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 340,750 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,750 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of FinVolution Group worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

