Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 395,200 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

