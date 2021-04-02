Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.82% of ENGlobal worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Creative Planning grew its position in ENGlobal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ENGlobal Co. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a P/E ratio of 149.72 and a beta of 2.75.

In other news, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 360,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $50,938.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

