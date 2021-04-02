RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

NYSE:RNR traded up $4.75 on Friday, hitting $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 387,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.84. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

