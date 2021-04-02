renBTC Price Tops $59,035.26 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $59,035.26 or 0.99768425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $701.36 million and approximately $36.02 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00674268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028260 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,880 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

