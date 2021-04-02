Render Token Market Capitalization Tops $264.75 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $264.75 million and $20.24 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,316.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00051207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00646848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027926 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,121,236 coins and its circulating supply is 154,203,102 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.